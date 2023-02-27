Commanders release quarterback Carson Wentz after one season

The Washington Commanders have released quarterback Carson Wentz. The expected move comes after their one-season experiment with Wentz did not work out.

Washington was able to get out of the final two years of Wentz’s contract without any salary cap penalty.

Wentz threw for 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in eight games, including three picks in a late-season loss to Cleveland that contributed to knocking the Commanders out of playoff contention. Wentz could be on his fourth NFL team in as many years if he’s signed as a free agent.

The team also released veteran safety Bobby McCain.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.