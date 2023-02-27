Community groups working to house vulnerable population in NRV

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The finishing touches are underway in turning a Radford cottage into a home.

“This is for folks who are elderly and disabled, and due to health concerns may not be a good fit to be out into the environment or into the weather during the day,” New River Community Action’s Casey Edmonds said.

“The idea is to have a safe, warm, comfortable place for folks to be able to work, getting back on their feet again, and to move beyond their situation of homelessness,” To Our House Police Council Chair Morris Fleischman said.

New River Community Action is helping some of the area’s most vulnerable find a place to live, but it’s a community-wide effort to make it happen.

“We’ve had the houses for years, and it’s been a sorority house before, a fraternity house before, there’s been even a goat living in there before, I hear; that might just be church lore,” First Baptist Church Pastor Diana Farrell White said.

The church owns these two cottages; now, through the NRCA’s “Rehab to Rehouse” initiative, the cottages are being used as shelter.

It took NRCA some time to turn this from student housing to a home suitable for NRCA.

“This house has basically been stripped down the bathroom had been completely gutted because it needed to be completely redone to make it habitable to meet our standards,” Edmonds said. “The kitchen area has been completely redone.”

“We have big dreams helping people with deeply affordable housing here on this property, which is a tremendous need in Radford as well as the whole New River Valley,” Farrell White said.

