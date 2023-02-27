Dance Español focuses on mental health

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It may not look like your typical classroom setting, but this class is teaching a different type of lesson.

Students at Hurt Park Elementary School, along with other 4th graders in Roanoke City Schools, are experiencing an exercise in self-awareness, self esteem, and mental health.

Pedro Szalay, Artistic Director for Southwest Virginia Ballet, has been teaching what is called “Dance Espanol” to fourth graders for over a decade.

But this year, he decided to partner with Carilion Clinic and focus on an issue that’s become a huge problem with our kids - mental health.

“It’s not only about the movement or how they feel the music, but the music, how they make them feel, not only internally but externally, too, because there’s some times you can be smiley, but internally, you’re really sad,” explains Szalay.

Each week students learn how to get in touch with their feelings, express themselves, and respect one another - but in this class it’s all about the music and dance; no words are expressed. It’s just one way they’re learning to get in touch with their feelings, and how to process them in a healthy way.

Students will perform together for a performance at the Berglund Center March 22 at 7 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.