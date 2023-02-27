Draft of Roanoke County 200 Plan revealed at meetings

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Those who live in Roanoke County will finally get to see a draft of the Roanoke County 200 Plan.

It’s a vision of where residents in Roanoke County want to see their communities grow in the next fifteen years.

The plan will set goals, provide guidance for public policies and take a look at the impact of current decisions being made.

Over the last two years, the county has asked for input on this plan.

More than 1,000 residents and community stakeholders have participated.

Meetings start 4:30 p.m. and the presentation starts at 5 p.m.

Here’s a list of the meetings:

February 27th - Glenvar Middle School

March 1st - Green Ridge Recreation Center

March 6th - Vinton War Memorial

March 8th - Hidden Valley High School

March 13th - Bent Mountain Center

March 15th - South County Library

The Planning Commission will hear public comments on the draft plan on March 23rd at the Green Ridge Recreation Center and April 3rd at the Roanoke County Administration Center.

Both of those meetings start at 5 p.m. and comments are welcome.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.