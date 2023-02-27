Birthdays
Heart disease survivor shows how patients do not fit cookie-cutter mold

Heart Disease Survivor
Heart Disease Survivor(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Heart Disease survivors do not all look the same and that’s why this American Heart Month, one woman is sharing her story.

Mekaela Davis is a professional, a mother and a heart disease survivor in Kansas City. Her health journey started when she was young with heart rhythm abnormalities, but it took decades, a stroke and a heart block to finally get answers.

Davis spoke with Here @ Home to show that heart disease can affect those who seemingly appear healthy, young, and fit.

Listen to the conversation to hear how Davis encourages other women to advocate for their health.

