Martinsville City Council to take a tour through the Southside neighborhood and hear from residents

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville City Council will be taking a tour through the Southside neighborhood on Monday to look at what changes have been made since the last tour and what could be improved moving forward.

Many houses in the Southside community have been neglected and some are even condemned.

“We have seen the last time that Southside was a area that needed some serious TLC,” said Chad Martin, Martinsville City Council Member. “So, we want to make sure that whatever we had at the previous meeting, that we’re making sure we’re following up for this meeting, and that some things have changed, then what else needs to be changed.”

City Council Member Chad Martin says they previously discussed the use of ARPA funds to demolish some of the decaying, empty homes.

9 demolition permits were issued, and 62 property maintenance inspections took place in the Southside community since November.

“We have a small few, but we do have some slum landlords in this area that we have to stay after to make sure they keep everything up to code. So, we’re just making sure that we’re taking care of Martinsville and everything looks good. We want the people that live here to feel good. But, then also we want new people coming here, also,” added Martin.

After the tour, they will receive feedback from residents at a community meeting.

“If we miss something, they can tell us what we missed. It’s nothing like hearing firsthand from somebody that actually lives in these areas, what they’re actually experiencing, what they’re actually dealing with. We want people to speak up. Not only do you have an opinion, but you have a voice,” explained Martin.

The neighborhood community meeting will be held at the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church on Monday at 7 p.m.

