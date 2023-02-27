Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

More than 1 million Halloween candles recalled for breaking glass

More than 1 million Halloween and fall-themed candles have been recalled.
More than 1 million Halloween and fall-themed candles have been recalled.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 1.2 million Halloween and autumn-themed candles are being recalled after reports of glass cracking, causing burns and cuts.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall covers certain scents of Mainstay’s three-wicked candles sold at Walmart stores including Jack-O-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Warm Apple Pie, Warm Fall Leaves, Fall Farmhouse, Pumpkin Spice and Magic Potion.

The 14-ounce candles were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online from September through November.

The recall notice cites a dozen reports of candles burning too close to the container’s edge, causing the glass to crack.

Consumers are urged to stop using the candles and contact the manufacturer for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Man arrested for death of woman found in hotel
Rain chances return on Monday.
Rain chances return to kickoff workweek
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Shooting reported Saturday in NW Roanoke
Police: Girl dead after shooting in Lynchburg
Credit: Roanoke FireEMS Department
Roanoke Fire-EMS crews extinguish house fire

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen who were wounded at the battlefield wait to leave the field hospital near...
UN chief points to ' massive’ rights violations in Ukraine
The police officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog...
WATCH: Officer wrangles alligator from family neighborhood
A new online tool aims to give some control back to teens, or people who were once teens, and...
‘Take It Down:’ a tool for teens to remove explicit images
FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Supreme Court agrees to hear case challenging Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s funding