Rain chances increase today with an increasing wind

MONDAY

Our next system moves today. A few stray showers will move through during the morning hours as a warm front lifts north. Numerous off-and-on showers are likely during the afternoon and evening hours ahead of a cold front. Isolated storms can’t be ruled out. Most hometowns will pick up 0.25″ or less of rain. Locally higher totals are likely within any downpours/storms.

A few stray showers early followed by more widespread rain this afternoon.

Highs will mostly be in the 50s under a good deal of cloud cover. Are wind will also increase later today through tonight. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for parts of our area from 10PM through 7AM Tuesday. We could see a few isolated wind gusts in the 30-50mph range.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the highlighted counties. (WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY

Drier conditions push in for Tuesday and Wednesday until our next system moves in late Wednesday into Thursday. Expect highs in the 60s and 70s under a good deal of sunshine.

Nice sunshine returns to the area Tuesday & Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY

Scattered showers are likely during the morning hours as a cold front pushes through the region. We may see some clearing into the afternoon. Highs will warm into the 60s and 70s.

FRIDAY

A much more powerful storm system will likely impact the region on Friday. At this time, widespread rainfall is likely as temperatures are too warm for wintry weather. Thunderstorms can’t be ruled out, and some may be on the stronger side. Right now, the best chance of severe weather will stay just south of the viewing area.

Tracking multiple late-week weather makers (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEKEND

Other than the chance of upslope mountain snow showers on Saturday, the weekend looks dry with near-seasonable temperatures.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities. (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

