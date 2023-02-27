The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is expanding community engagement and outreach efforts

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office hopes to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.

The sheriff’s office is taking part in Movement Forward. It’s an initiative for deputies to be more present in neighborhoods.

Sheriff Antonio Hash explained this means having deputies show up to sporting events for kids and doing outreach programs in the community.

”It doesn’t hurt to show up and support your kids or your community,” Sheriff Hash said. “Because when they see you, when they see you show up on good times, when you have to show up on bad times, they’re more in a position to have a conversation with you and to give you information because now they can trust you.”

Roanoke City is the only law enforcement agency in Virginia to be a part of the initiative. 21 people are currently a part of the cohort.

The sheriff’s office is looking for organizations to partner with to branch out into the community.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.