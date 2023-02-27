Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is expanding community engagement and outreach efforts

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office hopes to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.

The sheriff’s office is taking part in Movement Forward. It’s an initiative for deputies to be more present in neighborhoods.

Sheriff Antonio Hash explained this means having deputies show up to sporting events for kids and doing outreach programs in the community.

”It doesn’t hurt to show up and support your kids or your community,” Sheriff Hash said. “Because when they see you, when they see you show up on good times, when you have to show up on bad times, they’re more in a position to have a conversation with you and to give you information because now they can trust you.”

Roanoke City is the only law enforcement agency in Virginia to be a part of the initiative. 21 people are currently a part of the cohort.

The sheriff’s office is looking for organizations to partner with to branch out into the community.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Man arrested for death of woman found in hotel
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Shooting reported Saturday in NW Roanoke
Rain chances return on Monday.
Rain chances return to kickoff workweek
Police: Girl dead after shooting in Lynchburg
Credit: Roanoke FireEMS Department
Roanoke house fire damages top $100k

Latest News

The YMCA hopes to have applications open in the coming weeks
Bedford County YMCA is getting ready to open applications for its new childcare facility
NRV Rehab To Rehouse
Lynchburg Grows Renovations
Progress On YMCA Childcare
Progress On YMCA Childcare
More Lawmakers Announce Retirement
More Lawmakers Announce Retirement