Roanoke County schools prioritize safety

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students are more than halfway through their school year, and Roanoke County Public Schools is keeping the focus on safety.

Leaders joined Here @ Home to explain how to properly report threats to school administrators.

School threats or suspicious messages can often start on social media. Roanoke County Schools says those messages should never be shared; instead they should be directly reported to school officials.

Listen to the entire discussion with Assistant Superintendent Rhonda Stegall and Community Relations Director Chuck Lionberger in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.