Roanoke County schools prioritize safety

How to properly report threats to school administrators
The Roanoke County Public Schools logo at Thursday nights School Board meeting.
The Roanoke County Public Schools logo at Thursday nights School Board meeting.
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students are more than halfway through their school year, and Roanoke County Public Schools is keeping the focus on safety.

Leaders joined Here @ Home to explain how to properly report threats to school administrators.

School threats or suspicious messages can often start on social media. Roanoke County Schools says those messages should never be shared; instead they should be directly reported to school officials.

Listen to the entire discussion with Assistant Superintendent Rhonda Stegall and Community Relations Director Chuck Lionberger in the video above.

