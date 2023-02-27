Birthdays
Rustburg man killed in Campbell County crash; one driver charged

By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rustburg man has been identified as the man killed in a crash in Campbell County Thursday.

Travis C. Smith, 40, died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police, who say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police responded the afternoon of February 23 to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Red House Rd. and New Chapel Rd. The driver of a Mercury Mountaineer SUV had turned left onto Red House from Chapel, according to police, when he pulled into the path of an Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight sedan being driven by Smith on Red House Road. The Oldsmobile hit the Mercury.

The driver of the Mercury, James G. Booth, 78 of Rustburg, was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, then charged with failure to yield. Two passengers in the Mercury were also taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries; police say one was not wearing a seatbelt.

