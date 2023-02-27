‘Say What?’ Wild stories of the week recap

(WDBJ) - “Say What?” is a weekly review, having some fun looking back at the more random stories that hit our website and social channels.

Check them out on WDBJ7.com:

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/02/23/pizzeria-goes-viral-looking-hire-non-stupid-people/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/02/24/rare-sight-snow-near-hollywood-sign-la-gets-first-blizzard-warning-30-plus-years/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/02/25/toddler-helps-catch-wanted-fugitive-deputies-say/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/02/24/baby-born-during-major-snowstorm/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/02/24/nasa-space-telescope-finds-two-pairs-black-holes-collision-course/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/02/22/riders-left-swinging-ride-state-fair-high-winds-oh-my-god/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/02/20/congress-floats-ways-secure-skies-after-chinese-balloon/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/02/20/fire-breathing-dragon-dog-still-looking-forever-home-after-being-returned-3-times/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/02/21/united-airlines-is-making-it-easier-families-sit-together/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/02/20/103-year-old-woman-celebrates-mardi-gras-watches-80-year-old-daughter-parade/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/02/24/police-reunite-family-with-missing-pet-monkey-lost-during-car-crash/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/02/21/more-restaurants-are-trying-monthly-subscriptions/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/02/20/grandmother-good-samaritan-chase-down-stolen-suv-with-baby-inside/

https://www.wdbj7.com/2023/02/20/woman-had-180k-worth-cocaine-shipped-home-sheriff-says/

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.