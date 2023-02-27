Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Steel water bottles recalled for potential health risks

The recall includes the 13-ounce, 20-ounce, 24-ounce and 32-ounce bottles, as well as the...
The recall includes the 13-ounce, 20-ounce, 24-ounce and 32-ounce bottles, as well as the 24-ounce bottle that was included in the Puppy Pack.(Brindle Bottles via CNN Newsource)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A recall has been issued for Bindle Bottles due to the potential risk of lead poisoning.

The FDA said in a news release that there could be lead exposure in the bottom storage compartment of the bottle.

Unpackaged food stored in the bottom compartment of the bottle could be contaminated by the lead and pose health problems to people who eat it.

Some symptoms of lead poisoning include abdominal pain, weakness, nausea and vomiting.

No illnesses have been reported so far in connection with this problem.

The recall includes the 13-ounce, 20-ounce, 24-ounce and 32-ounce bottles, as well as the 24-ounce bottle that was included in the Puppy Pack.

Anyone with a Brindle Bottle is eligible to receive at-home repair kits to rectify the issue by filling out a form at https://bindlebottle.com/pages/recall.

In the meantime, consumers are encouraged to stop using the dry storage compartment of the recalled bottles.

The company said the stainless-steel interior of the water bottle is unaffected by this issue so it is still safe to drink from the bottle.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Man arrested for death of woman found in hotel
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Shooting reported Saturday in NW Roanoke
Rain chances return on Monday.
Rain chances return to kickoff workweek
Police: Girl dead after shooting in Lynchburg
Credit: Roanoke FireEMS Department
Roanoke house fire damages top $100k

Latest News

Before Terry Holland, the Cavaliers had had just three winning seasons in 21 years.
Terry Holland, who transformed Virginia basketball, dies
A boy is dead and another child is injured after a shooting Sunday during a child's birthday...
12-year-old killed at birthday party in Wisconsin
'Do not engage': Police warn beachgoers of 'creepy' man in Cookie Monster costume
Severe weather has caused massive damage in Norman, Oklahoma.
RAW: Cars, homes damaged in Oklahoma