Traffic pattern changes on Pulaski’s Third St.

Third Street in Pulaski
Third Street in Pulaski(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - There are more traffic changes in the town of Pulaski.

The left lane on Third Street has been blocked off. This in in preparation for two-way traffic.

The intersection at Third Street and Washington Avenue is a four-way stop.

The left turn lane on Third street has also been blocked off.

Drivers can turn directly from the right lane.

