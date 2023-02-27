Traffic pattern changes on Pulaski’s Third St.
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - There are more traffic changes in the town of Pulaski.
The left lane on Third Street has been blocked off. This in in preparation for two-way traffic.
The intersection at Third Street and Washington Avenue is a four-way stop.
The left turn lane on Third street has also been blocked off.
Drivers can turn directly from the right lane.
