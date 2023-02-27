Birthdays
Transportation museum hosts St. Patty’s paint party

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Transportation is partnering with a local business, Let’s Party Creatively, to host a wine-glass painting party. The theme is St. Patty’s Day and there will be lots of styles and colors to choose from. In addition to the workshop, VMT will have appetizers and a beer & wine bar for those attending.

The event is March 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $45 online or $50 at the door, and each ticket holder will receive two drink tickets for beverages of choice. VMT will provide appetizers for the party. Everyone will get to paint 3 wine glasses to take home.

The event is for ages 21 and over. Limited spots are available, so the museum recommends buying tickets online in advance.

Admission to the entire museum and railyard is included in the ticket price.

Virginia Museum of Transportation Executive Director Mendy Flynn dropped by 7@four to talk about the event.

