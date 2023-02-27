William Fleming’s Jamar Lovelace named head football coach at E.C. Glass

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It may be February, but it felt an awful lot like homecoming Monday afternoon at E.C. Glass High School as Jamar Lovelace has been named the new head coach of the Hilltoppers football program.

Former William Fleming head football coach Jamar Lovelace is trading one shade of blue for another as he returns to the E.C. Glass coaching staff- this time as their leader.

“E.C. Glass has always been a special place, and I’m happy to be the leader of trying to continue this strong tradition,” he says.

Coach Lovelace returns after five seasons of coaching at Fleming with lessons he says have improved his ability to lead.

“The word ‘coach’ is a very important, deep word and I think that at placed like William Fleming, you have to do all those things that embody the word coach and it’s made me a better coach for this next situation.”

Through accepting the position, Coach Lovelace is also making history as the first black head football coach at E.C. Glass.

“I don’t take that lightly at all, there’s been so many great assistant coached that have worked in this Lynchburg area. To be able to be a leader of this program, I hope that I can be a motivation to some young guys out there. I told someone earlier, my first job was Tropical Smoothie and I never really assumed it would end up in me being in this position that I’m in now so if I can do it, other young men who look just like me can do the same.”

From making smoothies to making history, Coach Lovelace has a connection to former head coach Jeff Woody, playing for him at Brookville and serving as an assistant on his staff at Glass before leading the Colonels.

Coach Lovelace says building relationships is the biggest thing he will take away from working with Coach Woody.

“I’m thankful that he would say that,” notes Coach Woody. “Building relationships is key, but I learned so much more from him than he did from me. I feel great. I love Coach Lovelace. He’s a good man. He’s a good coach. He’s not here to make money, he’s here to make a difference and that’s what coaching is all about. E.C. Glass is in good hands.”

Hands that plan to lead with an emphasis on character, dedication, and soul.

“From there we try to make great football players, but we do think it starts with being great young men and we do think that great young men make great football players, in that order,” adds Coach Lovelace.

Former Hilltoppers Head Coach Jeff Woody is now the head coach at Charlottesville High School. They are in the same region as E.C. Glass.

