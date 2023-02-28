Birthdays
Police name 83-year-old woman dead after Rockbridge Co. fire

(KOSA)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The name of a woman who died after a fire Friday, February 24 at a home in the 100 block of Old Buena Vista Road has been released by State Police.

Katherine C. Ford, 83 of Lexington, died from complications after being taken to a hospital. Her remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner of autopsy and examination.

The Rockbridge Co. Department of Fire and Rescue says the fire was reported by a neighbor around 2:30 p.m. One other person lives at the residence, but was not there during the fire.

The fire does not appear to be suspicious, according to State Police, handling the case at the request of Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Kevin Moore.

Lexington Fire Rescue, Kerrs Creek Fire, Buena Vista Fire, Buena Vista Rescue, the Rockbridge Co. Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police aided with the case.

