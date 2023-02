BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg’s Hand-in-Hand Playground will get some upgrades starting March 1.

The 30-year-old playground will have a new design and new features.

The goal is to update the playground to give kids ages 2 to 12 a new and safe place to play.

Work on the playground is expected to end in May.

