Bonsack Baptist consignment sale is Saturday

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BONSACK, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bonsack Baptist Weekday Early Education Center Consignment Sale is scheduled for Saturday, March 4.

It will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with, as the church says, “amazing bargains on everything you need for kids,” maternity, newborn to teen, including clothing, toys, games, furniture, baby equipment and nursery decor.

Committee Chairperson Emily Arman and PK teacher Jen Deeter dropped by 7@four with a preview.

