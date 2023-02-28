Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Dental clinic will offer free extractions this week

(WLUC)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - Families in Southwest Virginia will have the opportunity to receive free dental care this week at a Mission of Mercy event in Abingdon.

The program is part of the Virginia Dental Association Foundation’s goal to support communities and their dental health.

This mini Mission of Mercy event will be at the Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center Thursday to Saturday with volunteers from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Dentistry, Johnston Memorial Hospital, and area clinics.

Dr. Stephen Alouf joined Here @ Home and said these types of events hope to keep people out of emergency rooms and receive the preventative care they need even if they are uninsured.

Mission of Mercy to host extraction clinic in Abingdon
Mission of Mercy to host extraction clinic in Abingdon(Virginia Dental Association Foundation)

Alouf owns his own private dental practice in Salem and sits on the Virginia Dental Association Foundation’s Board of Directors.

The Mission of Mercy clinic will be first-come, first-served and only offer dental extractions.

The hours of the clinic are March 2 (Thursday) and March 3 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The March 4 (Saturday) clinic will run 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Man arrested for death of woman found in hotel
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Credit: The Aware Foundation
16-year-old girl reported missing out of Roanoke
12-year-old girl identified as victim of Lynchburg shooting
FILE PHOTO: Badger Offensive Line Coach Joe Rudolph will join Brent Pry’s staff at Virginia...
Virginia Tech coach leaving for Notre Dame

Latest News

Tuesday Midday Weather Update
Small plane crash graphic.
Wreckage of missing plane found in Carroll County
Birthdays and Anniversaries for February 28, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for February 28, 2023
Quality Of Life Survey In Botetourt County
Quality Of Life Survey In Botetourt County