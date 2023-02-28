Dental clinic will offer free extractions this week

ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - Families in Southwest Virginia will have the opportunity to receive free dental care this week at a Mission of Mercy event in Abingdon.

The program is part of the Virginia Dental Association Foundation’s goal to support communities and their dental health.

This mini Mission of Mercy event will be at the Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center Thursday to Saturday with volunteers from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Dentistry, Johnston Memorial Hospital, and area clinics.

Dr. Stephen Alouf joined Here @ Home and said these types of events hope to keep people out of emergency rooms and receive the preventative care they need even if they are uninsured.

Mission of Mercy to host extraction clinic in Abingdon (Virginia Dental Association Foundation)

Alouf owns his own private dental practice in Salem and sits on the Virginia Dental Association Foundation’s Board of Directors.

The Mission of Mercy clinic will be first-come, first-served and only offer dental extractions.

The hours of the clinic are March 2 (Thursday) and March 3 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The March 4 (Saturday) clinic will run 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

