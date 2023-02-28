Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Develop good dental health in your children

How to promote good dental health habits
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - February is National Children’s Dental Health Month and Here @ Home welcomed local pediatric dentist, Dr. Robert Naffah, DDs, from Kids First Dental in Roanoke, to talk about how to promote good oral health in your kids.

Developing good dental hygiene at an early age is important, as it promotes good healthy habits that will give them a head start on a lifetime of healthy teeth and gums.

Listen in on our conversation to find out ways you can help your children develop these healthy habits, and get on a schedule to visit a dentist regularly to ensure they’re on the right track.

Learn more by visiting the website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Man arrested for death of woman found in hotel
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Credit: The Aware Foundation
16-year-old girl reported missing out of Roanoke
12-year-old girl identified as victim of Lynchburg shooting
FILE PHOTO: Badger Offensive Line Coach Joe Rudolph will join Brent Pry’s staff at Virginia...
Virginia Tech coach leaving for Notre Dame

Latest News

Dental Clinic Offers Free Extractions This Week
Dental Clinic Offers Free Extractions This Week
Develop Good Dental Health in Your Children
Develop Good Dental Health in Your Children
Blacksburg's Hand-in-Hand playground
Blacksburg’s Hand-In-Hand Playground to receive upgrades
Montgomery County
Montgomery County looking at lowering real estate tax rate to balance assessment hikes, proposing $.03 cent increase
Rescue Mission of Roanoke
Rescue Mission of Roanoke gearing up for special anniversary