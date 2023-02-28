Develop good dental health in your children

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - February is National Children’s Dental Health Month and Here @ Home welcomed local pediatric dentist, Dr. Robert Naffah, DDs, from Kids First Dental in Roanoke, to talk about how to promote good oral health in your kids.

Developing good dental hygiene at an early age is important, as it promotes good healthy habits that will give them a head start on a lifetime of healthy teeth and gums.

Listen in on our conversation to find out ways you can help your children develop these healthy habits, and get on a schedule to visit a dentist regularly to ensure they’re on the right track.

