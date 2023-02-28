Diminishing wind with warming temperatures

Windy conditions continue early

Drying things out for Tuesday and Wednesday

More soaking rain Thursday and Friday

A High Wind Warning (Grayson and Carrol Counties) and a Wind Advisory (Counties in tan) are issued to be active through 9AM Today.

A High Wind Warning and A Wind Advisory continues through 9AM. (WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY

Drier conditions push in for Tuesday and Wednesday until our next system moves in late Wednesday into Thursday. Expect highs in the 60s and 70s under a good deal of sunshine for both of these days.

Mostly sunny with a diminishing wind. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY

Rain showers are likely during the morning hours as a cold front pushes through the region. We may see some clearing into the afternoon before more rain moves in overnight Thursday into Friday. Highs will warm into the 60s and 70s.

Rain showers return Thursday, especially early in the day. (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY

A much more powerful storm system will likely impact the region on Friday. At this time, widespread rainfall is likely as temperatures are too warm for wintry weather. Thunderstorms can’t be ruled out, and some may be on the stronger side. Right now, the best chance of severe weather will stay just south of the viewing area. Heavy rain is possible. Generally, widespread rainfall totals will be around 1-2 inches.

We could see pockets of heavy rain Friday with isolated storms. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEKEND

Other than the chance of upslope mountain snow showers on Saturday (snow mainly impacting West Virginia), the weekend looks dry with near-seasonable temperatures. Highs will read in the upper 40s and low 50s. Lows will be in the low 30s for most.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities. (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.