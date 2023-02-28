Events planned for Roanoke Valley Saves Week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This week in Roanoke, a series of events will help people “start small and think big,” as they take control of their finances.

Mayor Sherman Lea kicked off Roanoke Valley Saves Week presenting a proclamation at the EnVision Center Monday afternoon.

The goal of the program is to encourage better saving habits and help people feel more comfortable about their personal finances.

Brandon Meginley coordinates Bank on Roanoke Valley, a coalition of banks, credit unions and local government.

“For many of us, it’s not something we necessarily learn in school. And so it’s a great opportunity to come out and just learn about a subject, that you can walk away saying oh now I understand how my credit score became that way, or understand it a little bit better,” Meginley told WDBJ7.

Monday’s event also highlighted the work of the Financial Empowerment Center, which connects people with one-on-one financial counseling at no cost.

To learn more about Roanoke Valley Saves Week, click on the following link:

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.