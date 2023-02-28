Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Events planned for Roanoke Valley Saves Week

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This week in Roanoke, a series of events will help people “start small and think big,” as they take control of their finances.

Mayor Sherman Lea kicked off Roanoke Valley Saves Week presenting a proclamation at the EnVision Center Monday afternoon.

The goal of the program is to encourage better saving habits and help people feel more comfortable about their personal finances.

Brandon Meginley coordinates Bank on Roanoke Valley, a coalition of banks, credit unions and local government.

“For many of us, it’s not something we necessarily learn in school. And so it’s a great opportunity to come out and just learn about a subject, that you can walk away saying oh now I understand how my credit score became that way, or understand it a little bit better,” Meginley told WDBJ7.

Monday’s event also highlighted the work of the Financial Empowerment Center, which connects people with one-on-one financial counseling at no cost.

To learn more about Roanoke Valley Saves Week, click on the following link:

Roanoke Saves Week

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Man arrested for death of woman found in hotel
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Shooting reported Saturday in NW Roanoke
Rain chances return on Monday.
Rain chances return to kickoff workweek
Police: Girl dead after shooting in Lynchburg
Credit: Roanoke FireEMS Department
Roanoke house fire damages top $100k

Latest News

The number of Virginia lawmakers who say they will not run for reelection is growing.
Sen. Edwards & Del. Byron say they will not seek reelection
Lynchburg Grows removes boiler
Lynchburg Grows removes boiler to create additional storage and event space
Cockram Mill
Freehouse Meadows of Dan Brewery to soon open as the first in Patrick County
Glass Gets New Football Leader