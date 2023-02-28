Fieldale Elementary School returned to its former glory as new workforce housing for the community

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Children will soon be running through the halls of the former Fieldale Elementary School, but this time as residents instead of students.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday to unveil the new Fieldale School Apartments.

Micah Montgomery was the first tenant to sign a lease.

“We’re getting some high-end apartments to diversify the different types of housing in Henry County, but also keeping it historic and staying at its foundation and in its roots,” said Micah Montgomery, future Fieldale School Apartment resident.

It will include 23 apartment units to provide additional workforce housing for the community starting at $895 a month.

The property is the first of four complexes within the Martinsville-Henry Historic Collective to open.

“People coming in every day, taking their paycheck home on Friday to spend somewhere else is not economically healthy to grow a community that’s trying to revitalize itself,” said Jim Cherney, CEO of Cherney Development Company. “So, we think it’s a win-win for the community”

The school opened in 1941 and closed in 2004 due to consolidation, but the history remains such as the original lockers, murals, and even chalk boards inside the bedrooms.

“We’ve actually added chalk and an eraser to that give it a little more ambiance. It’s unique, it has its own character. That uniqueness lends to the development of the community,” added Cherney.

Jane Eggleston, secretary of the school for 30 years, recalled her time working alongside the former janitor for the school.

“I’m just glad to see it being used again and not sitting idle. We had so much fun when we were going here, didn’t we Mike?” said Eggleston.

“Yes ma’am, yes ma’am,” explained former janitor, Mike Jones.

Residents will move into their new apartments on April 1. Applications can be filled out here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.