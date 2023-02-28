A Lexington family shares their story of community at Lylburn Downing Middle School for Black History Month

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lylburn Downing Middle School students were transported back in time to when their school first opened nearly 100 years ago. They heard first hand stories from one family who walked down the halls during Lexington’s era of segregation.

”It was not just school, it was like family,” Marylin Evans Alexander said.

Marylin Evans Alexander and her sister, Wyllona Evans Harris, remember what is was like to sit in the classrooms of Lylburn Downing, the only school for African-Americans in the area.

“Here at Downing, it was still family, and those that we didn’t know as well became family,” Evans Harris said. “You just felt loved, you felt that people were concerned about you and cared about you.”

Built back in 1927, the school meant a bright future for the Evans and many other families.

“Everything else in Lexington had to do with the historic Confederate history. We had no identification of that,” Evans Alexander said. “All that we had was each other, our churches and our school. This school was where we spent most of our time.”

Marylin and Wyllona shared their stories with current students at Lylburn Downing Middle School at an assembly for Black History Month. Principal Abbott Keesee explained why it’s important to hear their first hand experiences.

“I’d like for them to take away a sense of pride in their school, and a sense of being part of a legacy that’s greater than any one person,” Keesee said.

Marylin’s daughter, Mallory Douglas, another graduate of Lylburn Downing Middle Schools, makes sure to share that legacy with her students and cheerleaders in Rockbridge County.

“The school is not just for people that are from Lexington, it’s really about family and tradition,” Douglas said. “It was a space for Black people to really understand and see themselves and I think that was just step one of success.”

The entire family explained Lylburn Downing Middle School was and continues to be a place for community.

“It’s not a simple thing as you’re teaching kids math, science, those kinds of things, you’re teaching them to learn more about themselves and so that they can develop character,” Evans Alexander said.

The Evans family shared their experiences so the next generation can share Lylburn Downing’s legacy.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.