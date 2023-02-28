Lynchburg Grows removes boiler to create additional storage and event space

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Grows is upgrading their farm to better serve the community.

They recently removed the original industrial boiler from the historic power plant located on the property.

It was previously used to heat the greenhouses when it was a rose farm decades ago.

Renovations are now underway to turn the space into additional storage and add a classroom to the existing building.

“We don’t have any storage on the farm which is bizarre,” said Shelley Blades, Executive Director of Lynchburg Grows. “We have a barn that is basically two walls. We are really looking for somewhere to put our tools and our equipment that’s secure. We also don’t really have a meeting space, so this classroom is going to be essential”

They expect the renovations to be complete by the end of the summer.

