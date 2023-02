MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Co. Board of Supervisors narrowly passed a cigarette tax 4-3 on Monday evening.

There will now be a 40 cent tax on every pack of cigarettes sold with the county expecting the revenue to generate $200,000 per year.

All the money will be going to the parks and recreation department.

