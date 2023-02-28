Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Multiple students sent home due to illness after eating candy, school says

Officials said 11 students at a school in Alabama complained of an illness Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said 11 students at a school in Alabama complained of an illness Tuesday afternoon.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Multiple students at a school in Alabama complained of illness after they reportedly ate some candy.

Captain Orlando Reynolds with the Birmingham Fire Rescue said 11 children from Jones Valley K-8 were sick. A 13-year-old girl was taken to the Children’s of Alabama hospital for treatment.

Officials said the other children were released to their parents.

Although it’s not clear what made the students sick, two parents told WBRC that they ingested a type of candy.

Birmingham City Schools released a statement on the incident saying that “the parent of the student who distributed the candy met with school leaders and said that the candy she purchased at the store did not contain anything harmful or illegal.”

The school said the matter currently remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Man arrested for death of woman found in hotel
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Credit: The Aware Foundation
16-year-old girl reported missing out of Roanoke
12-year-old girl identified as victim of Lynchburg shooting
Small plane crash graphic.
Wreckage of missing plane found in Carroll County

Latest News

GO TEC
United Way of Southwest Virginia partners with GO TEC to expand K-12 programming
The Biden administration says 26 million people have applied and 16 million have been approved...
Supreme Court seems ready to reject student loan forgiveness
Crowds gather outside the Supreme Court as justices hear arguments on Biden's student loan...
Student loan debt rally outside the Supreme Court
The event kicked off national engineering week.
VMI cadets compete to see who could launch the trebuchet the furthest
Supreme Court hears arguments in major case that challenges the President’s student debt relief
Supreme Court hears arguments in major case that challenges the President’s student debt relief