NY man charged with using computer to meet Lynchburg girl for sex

Derrick Loi mugshot
Derrick Loi mugshot(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested and charged a man in connection with soliciting a minor.

The night of Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, officers responded to the home of a girl, whose age has not been revealed, after “illicit communications,” according to police, were found between a man in New York and the girl. Officers determined the man was actively traveling from New York in an attempt to meet the girl with “illicit intentions.”

Officers found and detained the suspect less than a mile from the girl’s home. Derrick Loi, 26, of Lakeview, New York was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond on the following charges:

  • Indecent liberties with a minor
  • Soliciting child pornography
  • Conspiracy to commit solicitation
  • Computer used to solicit a minor (2 counts)

The Lynchburg Police Department encourages parents and guardians to talk to their children about online safety. The following links, provided by police, have information on how to get the conversation started.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

