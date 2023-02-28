Birthdays
Radford boys, Floyd County girls capture Region 2C hoops titles

By Anthony Romano
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - It was an energetic crowd Monday at Radford University’s Dedmon Center for the Region 2C boys and girls basketball championships.

In the boys final, Radford defeated Floyd County, 57-46, to claim the title. The Bobcats will host a state quarterfinal, while the Buffaloes will play on the road.

On the girls side, Floyd County took down Glenvar, 54-36.

Click the video to check out some of the highlights from both games!

