Radford boys, Floyd County girls capture Region 2C hoops titles

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - It was an energetic crowd Monday at Radford University’s Dedmon Center for the Region 2C boys and girls basketball championships.

In the boys final, Radford defeated Floyd County, 57-46, to claim the title. The Bobcats will host a state quarterfinal, while the Buffaloes will play on the road.

On the girls side, Floyd County took down Glenvar, 54-36.

Click the video to check out some of the highlights from both games!

