Rescue Mission of Roanoke gearing up for special anniversary

How to get involved to celebrate 75 years of giving back
Rescue Mission of Roanoke
Rescue Mission of Roanoke(Rescue Mission of Roanoke)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rescue Mission of Roanoke provides a space for hope, health and healing to those who are hurting in our region. Last month the organization served more than 14,000 meals over 6,000 nights of shelter, and helped 9 guests move out. Kevin Berry with the Rescue Mission talks to us on Here @ Home about its upcoming 75th anniversary, and how it’s celebrating.

Berry explains how the mission is working to sign up 75 new monthly donors for its 75th anniversary and tells us more about the Bread, Beds and Meds program.

Berry says one of the best ways to support the Rescue Mission is to sign up for its monthly giving program. A self-determined amount will be charged to your preferred bank account each month, giving the Rescue Mission funding and giving you one fewer thing to remember to do each month.

To give, visit the monthly giving page at rescuemission.net/monthly-giving/ and you can reach out to Leah Shank, Director of Development, at (540) 343-7227.

