Roanoke County begins process of releasing 200 Plan drafts

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In 2038, Roanoke County will celebrate 200 years of being in existence. That’s why leaders have been working for years to listen and identify ways all parts of the county can be improved.

“What people see out here tonight, and what’s in the final document, will actually shape Roanoke County from 2023 to 2038,” said Alexander Jones, principal planner for Roanoke County.

Monday night’s Roanoke County 200 Plan draft release specifically related to Catawba, Glenvar and Masons Cove.

“Out in this part of the county, we’ve heard that a lot of folks like the way it is, like the current future land use and zoning of the areas. However, there is improvements needed for some safety with transportation projects, McAfee Knob, the Triple Crown is a big one that we’ve heard out this way. Also, just the need for support for the schools, public safety and also some of our libraries could use enhancing too,” said Jones.

Residents were able to see the draft up close and also hear a presentation from county leaders. Jones said it’s been a long process but they are excited to get to this point.

“We’ve hosted over 50 meetings, both internal and external meetings, in the community throughout this process. So to be here two years later to reveal this plan is very exciting. So it’s a little bit longer range planning, but we think folks will like what they see. We’ve really taken what they’ve said over the last couple of years and put it into a nice final document.”

The next draft plan to be unveiled will be for Peters Creek. That meeting will be Wednesday March 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Green Ridge Recreation Center.

Residents will be able to provide public comment on the draft plans here until April 16.

