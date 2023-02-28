Birthdays
Two arrested for attempted breaking and entering involving gunfire

(L-R): David Harrison-Savannah Malcom mugshots
(L-R): David Harrison-Savannah Malcom mugshots(Alleghany County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are in the Alleghany Regional Jail, charged for an attempted breaking and entering during which at least one gun was fired.

Savannah Malcom, 18 of Covington, and David Harrison, 19 of Grottoes, are charged with Breaking and entering with intent to commit assault and battery and Shooting into occupied dwelling.

The investigation began February 14, 2023, when Alleghany County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of gunfire on Hatcher Avenue in Covington. Deputies found a home with bullet holes that were allegedly inflicted during the reported attempted breaking and entering.

Both suspects are being held without bond.

