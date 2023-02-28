United Way of Southwest Virginia partners with GO TEC to expand K-12 programming

ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - The United Way of Southwest Virginia is partnering with GO TEC to expand the program throughout middle schools in the area.

GOTEC is a talent pathway program for students in 5th through 12th grade that includes welding, robotics, engineering, and more.

It started in Pittsylvania County and is now expanding to areas such as Carroll, Grayson, and Wythe counties.

After receiving a grant from GO Virginia, United Way plans to hire two GO TEC training coordinators to help implement the program in schools and train teachers. They will also open multiple labs in middle schools throughout the region and a central GOTEC training lab in Abingdon.

“Go tech is all about those higher paying jobs that are in technology and engineering,” said Mary Anne Holbrook, Vice President of Community Impact for United Way of Southwest Virginia. “We want to make sure that we’re preparing tomorrow’s workforce through talent pipeline development. That’s really important to us. So, that was one of the key factors in us wanting to partner with GO TEC.”

The central GOTEC training lab in Abingdon is set to open this summer.

