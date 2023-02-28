Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

United Way of Southwest Virginia partners with GO TEC to expand K-12 programming

GO TEC
GO TEC(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - The United Way of Southwest Virginia is partnering with GO TEC to expand the program throughout middle schools in the area.

GOTEC is a talent pathway program for students in 5th through 12th grade that includes welding, robotics, engineering, and more.

It started in Pittsylvania County and is now expanding to areas such as Carroll, Grayson, and Wythe counties.

After receiving a grant from GO Virginia, United Way plans to hire two GO TEC training coordinators to help implement the program in schools and train teachers. They will also open multiple labs in middle schools throughout the region and a central GOTEC training lab in Abingdon.

“Go tech is all about those higher paying jobs that are in technology and engineering,” said Mary Anne Holbrook, Vice President of Community Impact for United Way of Southwest Virginia. “We want to make sure that we’re preparing tomorrow’s workforce through talent pipeline development. That’s really important to us. So, that was one of the key factors in us wanting to partner with GO TEC.”

The central GOTEC training lab in Abingdon is set to open this summer.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Man arrested for death of woman found in hotel
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Credit: The Aware Foundation
16-year-old girl reported missing out of Roanoke
12-year-old girl identified as victim of Lynchburg shooting
Small plane crash graphic.
Wreckage of missing plane found in Carroll County

Latest News

The event kicked off national engineering week.
VMI cadets compete to see who could launch the trebuchet the furthest
Reporter Leanna Scachetti joined by Virginia Tech graduate student Lee Lisle in the Sandbox in...
Virginia Tech Student Displays Artificial Intelligence Program
Science Museum Shows Off Rocks’ Reaction to Liquids
Science Museum Shows Off Rocks’ Reaction to Liquids
Derrick Loi mugshot
NY man charged with using computer to meet Lynchburg girl for sex