VMI cadets compete to see who could launch the trebuchet the furthest

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lexington residents got the chance to see a medieval contraption in action on Tuesday afternoon.

Virginia Military Institute cadets launched a trebuchet to kick off national engineering week. They loaded up the device with three pound water jugs and launched them across the parade grounds.

It was part of a lab for one of the engineering classes.

Cadets explained it’s a unique way to see engineering principles in action.

”We just learn life skills along with it as well as putting stuff in action instead of just learning about it in a classroom,” cadet Braxton Lewis said.

“We’re learning how to problem solve, how to work together and how to be able to use those skills in daily life,” Diego Mateo Vasquez Acosta said.

The launch was also a competition between groups of cadets to see which techniques worked the best.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.