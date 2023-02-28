Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

VMI cadets compete to see who could launch the trebuchet the furthest

The event kicked off national engineering week.
The event kicked off national engineering week.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lexington residents got the chance to see a medieval contraption in action on Tuesday afternoon.

Virginia Military Institute cadets launched a trebuchet to kick off national engineering week. They loaded up the device with three pound water jugs and launched them across the parade grounds.

It was part of a lab for one of the engineering classes.

Cadets explained it’s a unique way to see engineering principles in action.

”We just learn life skills along with it as well as putting stuff in action instead of just learning about it in a classroom,” cadet Braxton Lewis said.

“We’re learning how to problem solve, how to work together and how to be able to use those skills in daily life,” Diego Mateo Vasquez Acosta said.

The launch was also a competition between groups of cadets to see which techniques worked the best.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7 photo
Man arrested for death of woman found in hotel
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Credit: The Aware Foundation
16-year-old girl reported missing out of Roanoke
12-year-old girl identified as victim of Lynchburg shooting
Small plane crash graphic.
Wreckage of missing plane found in Carroll County

Latest News

GO TEC
United Way of Southwest Virginia partners with GO TEC to expand K-12 programming
The Biden administration says 26 million people have applied and 16 million have been approved...
Supreme Court seems ready to reject student loan forgiveness
Reporter Leanna Scachetti joined by Virginia Tech graduate student Lee Lisle in the Sandbox in...
Virginia Tech Student Displays Artificial Intelligence Program
Science Museum Shows Off Rocks’ Reaction to Liquids
Science Museum Shows Off Rocks’ Reaction to Liquids