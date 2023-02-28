Birthdays
VSP searching for missing plane

FILE PHOTO: Generic image of a Cessna plane.
FILE PHOTO: Generic image of a Cessna plane.(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are searching for a plane that was supposed to arrive at Burlington Alamance Regional Airport in North Carolina Monday.

Police say the plane, which is privately owned, left the Hillsville-Twin County Airport Monday afternoon.

Search efforts started Monday evening in Patrick County and Carroll County, and resumed by air and on the ground Tuesday.

Birthdays and Anniversaries for February 28, 2023
Quality Of Life Survey In Botetourt County
