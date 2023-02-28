VSP searching for missing plane
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are searching for a plane that was supposed to arrive at Burlington Alamance Regional Airport in North Carolina Monday.
Police say the plane, which is privately owned, left the Hillsville-Twin County Airport Monday afternoon.
Search efforts started Monday evening in Patrick County and Carroll County, and resumed by air and on the ground Tuesday.
