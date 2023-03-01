Birthdays
20-year-old girl missing out of Smyth Co.

(Credit: VA State Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SMYTH Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Adrianna Rose Thompson, 20, has been reported missing according to an alert sent out by Virginia State Police on behalf of the Smyth Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Thompson was last seen at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday walking along U.S. Route 11 with a medium-sized golden-colored dog towards Atkins Post Office.

It is believed that she may be wearing an orange shirt with an orange over-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. Thompson wears glasses, has a tattoo of a heart on her left wrist, has green eyes and blonde hair.

She stands at five-feet-seven inches and weighs 235 pounds. Her disappearance brings a credible threat to her health and wellbeing.

Contact 276-783-7204 with information.

