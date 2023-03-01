Alleghany County Public Schools starts to make preparations for consolidation

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Alleghany Highlands Public Schools is moving forward with plans to consolidate schools.

The division will start on cosmetic projects, like replacing fixtures in classrooms and painting the walls of buildings, this spring.

School officials are planning the projects to minimize class disruptions.

In the fall, all middle school students will go to the Covington High School building and all high schoolers will go to the Alleghany High School building in Valley Ridge.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.