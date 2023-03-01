Birthdays
Alleghany County Public Schools starts to make preparations for consolidation

The schools will start on cosmetic projects this spring
The schools will start on cosmetic projects this spring(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Alleghany Highlands Public Schools is moving forward with plans to consolidate schools.

The division will start on cosmetic projects, like replacing fixtures in classrooms and painting the walls of buildings, this spring.

School officials are planning the projects to minimize class disruptions.

In the fall, all middle school students will go to the Covington High School building and all high schoolers will go to the Alleghany High School building in Valley Ridge.

