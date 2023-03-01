Botetourt County in need of more rental housing, according to report

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The need for housing is something that’s clear across the Roanoke Valley, including in Botetourt County. That’s according to a Countywide Apartment Market Analysis that was presented by S. Patz and Associates, Inc. at Tuesday’s Botetourt County Board of Supervisors Meeting.

“To sum it up, we’re in a situation where occupancy is extremely high, vacancy rate is only 2%. This is in the winter period when it’s typically at 5% normally,” said Ariel Goldring, president of S. Patz and Associates, Inc.

The report goes on to say: the demand for new rental housing exceeds supply, very few properties are readily available for apartment development which deters potential developers and with hundreds of new jobs coming, employees might be forced to live outside of the county and commute in for work.

Goldring highlighted the impact that having employees commute in for work has on the county as a whole.

“When you look at commuting data for employees who work in Botetourt County, only about 33% of those who are employed in the county also reside in the county. From a fiscal standpoint, the county is losing a lot of potential revenue from that and local businesses are also losing a lot of potential revenue. So you’re losing the ability to attract new retailers that would follow these new residents.”

Supervisor Steve Clinton weighed in on the analysis.

“As you noted, we have a rich market and we’re at the top of the market in rentals and so on. We can come to two conclusions on that, one would be we need to institute a Manhattan Project to build apartments, which is kind of your position. I think another conclusion you can come to is we’re kind of in the captain’s seat, we’re in demand. To me, that implies an opportunity for us to be insistent on high standards, high zoning standards and high building standards. We don’t have to compromise our principles, I’m not saying you do, I’m saying that we need to be mindful that we have something good to offer and potential developers ought to be aware of that.”

Goldring made it clear that the supervisors have the ability to decide what happens with this data.

“We will never tell someone to build something if there’s no market for, that’s extremely unethical on our end, so we’re extremely careful when we say demand exists for something, that we recommend that something can be built,” said Goldring.

