Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Dave Grohl barbecues for more than 24 hours at homeless shelter, provides 450 meals

Dave Grohl cooked more than 450 dinners for multiple shelters and stayed to serve his meals to...
Dave Grohl cooked more than 450 dinners for multiple shelters and stayed to serve his meals to all the people at the Trebek Center shelter.(Hope the Mission)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) – Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl spent more than 24 hours cooking meals for people experiencing homelessness during a major winter storm hitting Southern California.

Grohl and his friends showed up on Feb. 22 with his barbecue smokers, ready to cook for the Hope the Mission shelters.

According to Grace Ancheta, director of development for Hope the Mission, Grohl provided all the food, which he then spent more than 24 hours cooking in the middle of the storm last week.

Dave Grohl and his friends showed up on Feb. 22 with his barbecue smokers, ready to cook for...
Dave Grohl and his friends showed up on Feb. 22 with his barbecue smokers, ready to cook for the Hope the Mission shelters.(Hope the Mission)

Ancheta said Grohl cooked more than 450 dinners for multiple shelters and stayed to serve his meals to all the people at the Trebek Center shelter.

Grohl’s visit comes as the leaders of Hope the Mission are running 350 miles across the desert from Las Vegas to Los Angeles in an effort to raise the last $350,000 needed to open three new family shelters.

As of Wednesday, Hope the Mission’s Founder and CEO Ken Craft and President and CFO Rowan Vansleve are on day 12 on the run, which they estimate will take about 21 days to complete.

To learn more about Hope the Mission or to donate, visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small plane crash graphic.
Wreckage of missing plane found in Carroll County
Terry Michel at bond hearing
Bond denied for owner of dogs accused of dogs’ deaths
Cinderella frontman, Winger, former Motley Crue rocker join for Dr Pepper Park show
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Hillsville
Credit: The Aware Foundation
16-year-old girl reported missing out of Roanoke

Latest News

Marc Muffley, 40, was arrested and charged, according to a criminal complaint.
Explosive found in bag at Pennsylvania airport; man arrested
Renee Mejia Garcia mugshot
Woman arrested for string of brush fires in Lynchburg
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program at Westlake Library
Free tax preparation at Westlake Library
AG Miyares Speaks at Liberty
AG Miyares Speaks at Liberty
SML Library Offers Tax Help
SML Library Offers Tax Help