EARLY YEARS: Roanoke County Parks and Recreation offering a variety of spring break/summer camps

Registration is now open to sign your kids up for spring break camps
Splash Valley is one of the spring break camp destinations for Roanoke County Parks and Rec
Splash Valley is one of the spring break camp destinations for Roanoke County Parks and Rec(Patsy Montesinos)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s March, and that means spring break isn’t far away.

If your family isn’t heading to the beach or an amusement park, no worries.

Thanks to Roanoke County’s spring break offerings, kids can still have a blast.

“We have indoor activities in our gymnasium. The campers will be able to swim in the Green Ridge Rec’s indoor pool. We’ll also have arts and crafts and fun games for school- aged kids to stay active during spring break,” says Alex North, Marketing & Administrative Coordinator for Roanoke County Parks and Recreation.

Roanoke County Parks and Rec is offering spring break camp the week of March 27th.

Not only are traditional outdoor camps offered, but specialty and sports camps, too.

“We have our Little Tykes program, which is at Green Ridge, introducing younger kids to indoor soccer and basketball. We also have nature education and family programs going on at Explore Park, says North.

Looking ahead to summer break, kids have a wide range of programming offered through Kids in Camp and Camp Roanoke.

Campers learn while having fun through STEM-based camps.

And of course, there are lots of chances to get outside at Splash Valley and Treetop Quest

North says those recreational opportunities are new experiences for many kids.

“Some kids really haven’t gotten out in the outdoors as much, and it’s really a great, immersive experience for our campers out there. WE have our climbing tower, we have hiking trails, they get to canoe at the spring hollow reservoir,” said North.

Click here for camp registration information.

Spring break camp registration is open now. Summer camp registration opens on Mach 24.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

