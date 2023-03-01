Edwards reflects on Senate career

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Sen. John Edwards says it will soon be time to move on, after 28 sessions in the General Assembly.

Monday afternoon, he announced he will leave the State Senate when his current term expires.

And in an interview with WDBJ7 Tuesday afternoon, Edwards said he and his wife Cathye made the decision Saturday night as they drove home from Richmond.

“It’s been a great run,” Edwards told WDBJ7. “I’ve enjoyed enormously being in the Senate, representing this area for 28 sessions. It’s hard to believe. and it’s been a lot of fun. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it, but there’s a time to move on.”

After serving as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia and as a member of Roanoke City Council, Edwards was elected to the State Senate in November 1995.

“I think the citizens of this valley sent a strong message,” Edwards told supporters in 1995. “They want a Senator who will stand up and speak out and fight for the interests of the people of this valley. And that’s what I will do in Richmond.”

And in the years since, Edwards said he believes he has lived up to that promise.

“I hope people will remember I did the best I could to improve people’s lives, whether public education, higher education, the environment, the infrastructure, roads and rails, higher education center, things like that. I hope they remember that I’ve done the best I can to improve the lives of people who live here in the community.

Edwards said he plans to serve the rest of his term and continue to practice law.

And he said he’s looking forward to travelling, spending more time with his family and enjoying his grandchildren.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.