Free tax preparation offered at Westlake Library

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you live near Smith Mountain Lake, you can get some help with your taxes.

At the Westlake Library, there are volunteers who will assist you with your tax return. It’s part of the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program.

A spokesperson for the program says volunteers have been helping people for years and knows the impact it has on the community.

“Folks are really nervous when it comes tax time. Folks are confused, they’re intimidated by all the paperwork they get and it just seems like it’s an overwhelming task. We make it simpler for them. We have people come back year after year and so we get to know them and it’s just a relief to them to have someone do their taxes for them,” said Brad Gross, a local coordinator for the AARP Foundation Tax Aide Program.

Volunteers will be at the Westlake Library Wednesdays until April 18.

The help is free and you do not need the be an AARP member. They ask that you do make an appointment.

