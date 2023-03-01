Birthdays
Gardner, Franklin push No. 13 Virginia past Clemson, 64-57

Virginia's Jayden Gardner (1) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Virginia's Jayden Gardner (1) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Clemson in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)(Mike Kropf | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jayden Gardner had 12 points and nine rebounds, Armaan Franklin and Isaac McKneely each scored 12, and No. 13 Virginia outlasted Clemson 64-57 to stop a two-game skid.

The Cavaliers moved into a tie for second place in the league with No. 16 Miami with one game remaining.

PJ Hall led the Tigers with 19 points and Hunter Tyson had 17.

Clemson got within 59-55 with 33 seconds left, but Virginia made five free throws and had a steal, sending the Tigers to their fifth loss in eight games.

