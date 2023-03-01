Birthdays
Highland County Maple Festival offers two weekends of entertainment

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2023 Highland County Maple Festival is scheduled for the weekends of March 11 and March 18.

Chris Swecker, Executive Director of the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, and Laurel Fork Sapsuckers Sales Marketing Manager Missy Moyers-Jarrells appeared on 7@four to talk about the event, which is in its 63rd year.

It is a county-wide event with free sugar camp tours, more than 100 art & crafts vendors, maple treats such as doughnuts, and live entertainment.

Learn more at highlandcounty.org/maple-festival.

