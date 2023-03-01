Hometown Stories: The American Soldier in WWII Project

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several years ago, a historian walked into the National Archives and walked out with something we’ve never seen before.

“I’m really excited that, that it’s out there for the world to see,” said Dr. Ed Gitre, Assistant Professor of History at Virginia Tech.

Dr. Gitre is now able to share with us images from microfilm reels containing mini confessionals from WWII soldiers. There are hundreds of pages of the good, the bad and the very ugly of wartime life.

In this episode of Hometown Stories, we look at how history and technology are painting us a more intimate picture of life as a soldier. One Gitre hopes will allow us to better understand the Greatest Generation.

“And to see these people for who they were,” he said. “The warts and all.”

A note from the curators of the project, the archive materials contain sensitive historical documents that may be difficult to read, harmful and offensive.

Listen to this story here:

In his project, the American Solider in WWII, he brings scholars, historians, veterans and everyday citizens up close and personal with the archive material.

He’s also worked with students at Virginia Tech to develop technologies using Augmented and Virtual Reality to bring the materials to a wider audience.

In 2021, Virginia Tech graduate student Lee Lisle showed off a program he was testing using data from Professor Ed Gitre's transcription project.

