Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Lynchburg Public Library to celebrate Read Across America Day with free story time event

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday is Read Across America Day and local libraries are celebrating the occasion.

The Lynchburg Public Library is hosting a family story time Thursday for children newborn through 5 years old.

The event will include reading diverse stories, singing songs, hearing rhymes, and more. At the end of the story time, each child will get a free book to take home.

“It also broadens their understanding of the community and the world around them,” said Olivia Eaton, Librarian Assistant. “We just we want children who come to this program to become library users but also most importantly to love reading.”

The first story time is from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the second one is from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There is no preregistration required.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small plane crash graphic.
Wreckage of missing plane found in Carroll County
Terry Michel at bond hearing
Bond denied for owner of dogs accused of dogs’ deaths
Cinderella frontman, Winger, former Motley Crue rocker join for Dr Pepper Park show
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Hillsville
Credit: The Aware Foundation
16-year-old girl reported missing out of Roanoke

Latest News

Pulaski Waterline Project About 70% Complete
Pulaski Waterline Project About 70% Complete
Kaine Reacts to Insulin Price Cap
Kaine Reacts to Insulin Price Cap
Attorney General Jason Miyares
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares shares words of encouragement to Liberty students
Liberty Coach Responds to Tuesday Game
Liberty Coach Responds to Tuesday Game