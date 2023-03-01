Lynchburg Public Library to celebrate Read Across America Day with free story time event

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday is Read Across America Day and local libraries are celebrating the occasion.

The Lynchburg Public Library is hosting a family story time Thursday for children newborn through 5 years old.

The event will include reading diverse stories, singing songs, hearing rhymes, and more. At the end of the story time, each child will get a free book to take home.

“It also broadens their understanding of the community and the world around them,” said Olivia Eaton, Librarian Assistant. “We just we want children who come to this program to become library users but also most importantly to love reading.”

The first story time is from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the second one is from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There is no preregistration required.

