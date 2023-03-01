Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Man sentenced for prison over Wythe County drug charges

Antonio Isaiah Reynolds mugshot
Antonio Isaiah Reynolds mugshot(Wythe County Commonwealth's Attorney)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One of three men arrested as part of a Wythe County drug investigation has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to prison time.

Antonio Isaiah Reynolds, 23 of Roanoke, pleaded guilty March 1, 2023 to one count of Possession with the intent to distribute 10 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of distribution of 10 grams or more of methamphetamine.

He was sentenced to 20 years on each, for a total of 40 years. After Reynolds serves a mandatory ten years, the remaining balance of 30 years is suspended, according to Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones. After release, he will be placed on supervised probation, and he has waived his 4th amendment rights.

Cases against Quenzell Gavan Payne and Aaron Darnell Edwards, arrested as part of the same operation, are pending.

“I would like to thank the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office for their excellent work in this case. A pipeline of illegal narcotics makes its way to Wythe County via Roanoke and today’s conviction sends a clear message that our county will not tolerate such trafficking,” said Jones.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small plane crash graphic.
Wreckage of missing plane found in Carroll County
Credit: The Aware Foundation
16-year-old girl reported missing out of Roanoke
Cinderella frontman, Winger, former Motley Crue rocker join for Dr Pepper Park show
Rain returns past midnight Wednesday and is short lived into Thursday morning.
Spring-like warmth continues; rain chances increasing Thursday
Terry Michel is set to appear in Franklin Co. General District Court a bond hearing Wednesday...
Bond denied for owner of dogs accused of dogs’ deaths

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh listens to Dr. Paul McManigal’s testimony during Murdaugh’s trial for murder at...
LIVE: Closing arguments begin after Murdaugh jury visit to crime scene
Jillian Balow
Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction resigns
Terry Michel is set to appear in Franklin Co. General District Court a bond hearing Wednesday...
Bond denied for owner of dogs accused of dogs’ deaths
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Hillsville