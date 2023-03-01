Man sentenced for prison over Wythe County drug charges

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One of three men arrested as part of a Wythe County drug investigation has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to prison time.

Antonio Isaiah Reynolds, 23 of Roanoke, pleaded guilty March 1, 2023 to one count of Possession with the intent to distribute 10 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of distribution of 10 grams or more of methamphetamine.

He was sentenced to 20 years on each, for a total of 40 years. After Reynolds serves a mandatory ten years, the remaining balance of 30 years is suspended, according to Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones. After release, he will be placed on supervised probation, and he has waived his 4th amendment rights.

Cases against Quenzell Gavan Payne and Aaron Darnell Edwards, arrested as part of the same operation, are pending.

“I would like to thank the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office for their excellent work in this case. A pipeline of illegal narcotics makes its way to Wythe County via Roanoke and today’s conviction sends a clear message that our county will not tolerate such trafficking,” said Jones.

