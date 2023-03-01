Birthdays
Meadowbrook Public Library offering free prom dresses

Free prom dresses available
Free prom dresses available(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHAWSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - High school students in the New River Valley can get a new or gently used prom dress for free.

Starting March 1, the Meadowbrook Public Library in Shawsville has dresses available to any high schooler.

Dress selection is appointment based.

The library says it has around 275 dresses available in a variety of sizes.

“we also have jewelry and we have people who donate these dresses, we have monetary donations and so it’s just a win win for the community and we love doing that,” Library Manager Cindy Minnick said.

To schedule an appointment you can call the library at 540-268-1964.

If you have a new or gently used dress to donate, you can drop it off at the library.

