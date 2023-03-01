Birthdays
New canine cancer test available in western Virginia

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A new test that can help veterinarians detect cancer in dogs is now available in western Virginia.

Salem Animal Hospital and other veterinary practices in our area have access to the Nu.Q Canine Cancer Screen.

It’s a blood test that can detect 7 common cancers.

Dr. Rich Bryant said it’s not a “silver bullet,” but can help veterinarians make an early diagnosis.

“A lot of times, we’re not seeing this until it’s clinically evident. And you’re behind the curve a little bit at that point,” Bryant told WDBJ7. “So anything we can do to detect it as early as possible, in order to enact an accurate diagnosis and treatment plan, that’s what we want to do.”

The overall detection rate is close to 50%, and much higher for certain cancers.

Right now at Salem Animal Hospital, the cost is less than 100 dollars as a stand-alone test or part of wellness panel.

For more information on Salem Animal Hospital, click on the following link:

Salem Animal Hospital

